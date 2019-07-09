JENNINGS, Mo. (AP) — A suburban St. Louis man has been charged with driving an all-terrain vehicle into a crowed Fourth of July block party and running over the leg of a 5-year-old girl.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 36-year-old Taylor Bloate, of the St. Louis County village of Hanley Hills, is charged with second-degree assault, resisting arrest and fleeing the scene of a crash. His bail is set at $50,000. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.
Police say in charging documents that Bloate sped away after driving into a crowd of about 150 people in Jennings. He was arrested after running a red light and T-boning another vehicle at an intersection.
Police say someone drove the girl to a hospital. Police don't have an updated condition for her.
Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com
