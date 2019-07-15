ST. LOUIS (AP/KMOV.com) — A suburban St. Louis man is charged with felony animal abuse for allegedly beating a puppy into a coma with a hockey stick.
Thirty-three-year-old Cartez Spriggs of Riverview was charged Friday. He does not yet have a listed attorney.
Charging documents say police were called to Spriggs' home for a report of a man beating a dog. Officers found a hockey stick in the front yard and blood stains, then found a puppy lying in a pool of blood.
Court documents state that Spriggs confessed to raising the dog above his head and letting it drop to the ground before he hit it multiple times with a hockey stick.
Police said Spriggs told investigators he was blacked out with rage and couldn't remember how many times he struck the 4-month-old puppy. He also reportedly told police he blamed “stress” for the incident, and that he was angry person and had been considering harming someone or something for some time.
The dog was taken to the hospital and “rendered comatose from its injuries,” according to court documents.
Spriggs' criminal history in Missouri includes assault, drug possession and distribution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.