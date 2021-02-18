ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County and the Civil Service Commission agreed to add Juneteenth, also known as June 19 to the county's holiday calendar.
According to a letter from the county, Juneteenth will be a county-wide holiday starting this year. Last year, County Executive Dr. Sam Page closed county offices for Juneteenth.
"Last year, as our county responded to the deaths of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, Juneteenth took on a greater meaning and received greater awareness" said Dr. Page in the letter. He continued, "I heard from many of our employees and residents about what the day means to them. I am pleased to announce today that Civil Service Commission voted to make Juneteenth an official county holiday."
June 19 marks the anniversary of slavery ending in the United States.
