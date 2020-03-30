ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - The Emergency Management Office for St. Louis County and Madison County are seeking help in gathering personal protective equipment (PPE) for first responders.
The call comes as the supply of PPE is not adequate for the COVID-19 pandemic.
St. Louis County officials said their first responders have PPE but are trying to ensure there is enough for the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak. Items needed include surgical masks, latex-free nitrile gloves, safety glasses, sanitizing wipes, N-95 masks, medical gowns, goggles, face shields, disposable coveralls, hand sanitzer and booties.
Across the river, Madison County officials said residents, business, medical and nursing schools can donated unused PPE.
Donations will need to be brought to the Madison County Wood River at E. Edwardsville starting Tuesday until April 2.
The following items are needed:
Masks: N-95 (equivalent or higher), surgical, or procedural
Gowns: Isolation and non-surgical (all sizes)
Gloves: Nitrile, sterile, and surgical (all sizes)
Eye Protection: Goggles, safety glasses (fluid shield)
Face Shields
Sani Cloth Germicidal Disinfecting Surface Wipes
Hand Sanitizer (any size)
Thermometers: Forehead or temporal only
Homemade masks will be accepted and distributed as agencies determine their ability to use them in accordance with IDPH or CDC guidelines
Items cannot be used or homemade.
Anyone with interested in donating can email EOCdonations@stlouisco.com and officials will respond with more information.
