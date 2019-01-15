ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – The St. Louis County Council will talk about expanding its ShotSpotter program Tuesday night.
When a gunshot is picked up by the ShotSpotter technology, it gives officers a nearby address or location of where the shots are coming from.
Now, the St. Louis County Police Department wants to expand the technology to Dellwood and Spanish Lake. A two-year contract for the technology costs $520,000 but Sgt. Shawn McGuire said it is money well spent.
“Ninety-one percent of these ShotSpotter calls did not have a 911 call coming in at that same time,” he said. “That’s a lot of gunshots that we might not even know about going on in the area just because they’re not reported by people that live in that area.”
In 2018, ShotSpotter picked up about 2,500 gunshot incidents. Eighty-four police reports stemmed from those incidents and five arrests were made, including one for a homicide.
“When shell casings are left on a scene, we can seize those shell casings even though we might not have anybody there or the gun there,” Sgt. McGuire said. “We seize them and those can be linked to past crimes or possible future crimes of different shootings.”
The county would be using Proposition P money to expand the ShotSpotter system.
Police said that even though they have the technology to detect gunshots they still need people to call 911 because valuable information is collected from witnesses that cannot be collected by ShotSpotter.
