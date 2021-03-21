ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County needs more volunteers, both with and without medical backgrounds, to assist with upcoming mass vaccine events.

County Executive Sam Page but he will be calling for doctors and health care providers who aren't part of a hospital system to consider becoming vaccinators with the county. The county is also in need of non-medical volunteers to help run mass vaccine events.

This comes as the county expects larger shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine in the next several weeks. Page will be addressing the matter Monday during a morning press briefing. We will update the story accordingly.

Click here if you don't have medical history and would like to volunteer and help facilitate future mass vaccine events.

Click here if you do have a medical background and would like to become a vaccinator.