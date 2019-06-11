ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - In St. Louis County, emergency management officials are looking for help with animals displaced because of the flooding.
Even though water is receding after many rivers crested, there is still flood water keeping some people out of their homes, such as along River Des Peres. That means pet owners have to find a place for their four-legged friends, too.
"It can be very difficult because pets are basically part of our families now and people don't want to leave them behind," said Tracy Panus, Emergency Management Specialist with St. Louis County Police Department.
That is why St. Louis County Emergency Management officials opened a pet shelter for families displaced by flooding. Dogs and a guinea pig are now taking refuge there while their owners wait for water to recede from their home.
"They can still come out and walk their dog, they can fee their animals, do whatever they need to do to try and keep anxiety down. It's stressful enough to have to move out of your home due to floods, but if you have to leave your pet behind or something like that, that just adds anxiety to people just don't need," said Panus.
Now, St. Louis County officials are asking for volunteers to staff the shelter through June 16.
"Obviously we would love to have animal lovers in there," said Panus.
If you're interested in volunteering, call 636-826-9341
