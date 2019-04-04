CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - St. Louis County Animal Care and Control is trying to move forward after a period of chaos.
The county is now looking to hire a new director but a new report shows the problems at the county facility licensed as a pound go deeper than just one person.
According to a report compiled by the executive assistants for the 5th and 7th Council Districts, "systemic and structural deficiencies were discovered at all levels of the organization."
"Poor management, lack of leadership, not a lot of communication. All this led to a break down with volunteers. Volunteers felt they had to step up and take control in certain areas. It just led to confusion and unfortunately the animals potentially suffered in that process," said Christopher Grahn-Howard, an executive assistant to councilman Mark Harder.
Volunteers have taken on a bigger role since two recent program directors didn't work out. Beth Vesco-Mock was fired in 2018. Katrina Utz, a policy advisor to County Executive Steve Stenger, was brought in by Stegner to fill the position.
At special council meeting regarding the pound, St. Louis County Health Department Director Spring Schmidt and Grahn-Howard said Utz does not have a management background to qualify her for the position. While Utz will keep a taxpayer funded position as a "program manager," the search for a new director offers an opportunity for a fresh start. However, some volunteers are only cautiously optimistic.
"The problem is who is going to make sure this hire isn't another fiasco paid for by the taxpayers and the animals," asked volunteer Leanne Fritsch at the council meeting.
Council members credited volunteers for their dedication to the animals but also asked they buy-in to efforts to reform management.
"You need to understand the concept of compromise. The concept of communication. If you don't, we will wind up back where we started," said District 6 Councilman Ernie Trakas.
Leaders at the Health Department, overseeing the hiring process this time, say they hope to fill the director position by May.
"I have a track record at the Health Department of making sure that we do drive things forward, that we do change things for the better. And it's important to me that we do it, and we will." said Schmidt.
That director job is budgeted for a salary up to $100,000. Schmidt says qualified applicants do not need to be a veterinarian but must have shelter operations leadership experience. She says a panel of experts will review applications.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.