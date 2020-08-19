ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A St. Louis County lieutenant says the department is being told to layoff officers or cut the budget by $7 million.
Lt. Col. Troy Doyle posted a series of tweets Tuesday night stating the St. Louis County regarding the alleged decision.
Part of Prop P was to provide two person patrols in the county along with building two new precincts. The proposition was passed by 63 percent of the vote. Now we are being told to layoff officers or cut the budget by 7 mil. The public is paying for something they are not getting— Lt. Col. Troy Doyle (@Tmann69) August 19, 2020
He added that he cannot sign off on firing 100 officers with violent crime on the rise and it would not be fair to those who approved Proposition P.
