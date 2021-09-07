Piles of diapers
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The St. Louis Area Diaper Bank is partnering with St. Louis County Library branches to collect and distribute diapers.

Starting in September, families can pick up a supply of appropriately sized diapers or training pants for children ages 3 and under at the following library branches:

  • Florissant Valley Branch, 195 New Florissant Rd., S., Florissant, MO 63031
  • Grand Glaize Branch, 1010 Meramec Station Rd., Manchester, MO 63021
  • Lewis & Clark Branch, 9909 Lewis-Clark Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63136
  • Natural Bridge Branch, 7606 Natural Bridge Rd. St. Louis, MO 63121
  • Weber Road Branch, 4444 Weber Rd. St. Louis, MO 63123

In addition, all 20 St. Louis County Library branches will be hosting a diaper drive throughout September, culminating with Diaper Need Awareness Week, Sept. 27-Oct. 3. Click here to learn more about the Diaper Bank's events planned for the week. 

