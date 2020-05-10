ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Free books anyone? Officials with St. Louis County Library will be handing out free books to the younger ones in the family.
Each family will get three books: one for the pre-K one in the family, one for elementary-aged readers and one for the teen in the family. Families can keep the books and don't have to return them to the library.
The books will be given out to families during the library's meal program on Monday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. while supplies back.
These are the participating branches:
- Bridgeton Trails Branch, 3455 McKelvey Rd. Bridgeton, MO 63044
- Florissant Valley Branch, 195 New Florissant Rd., S. Florissant, MO 6303
- Indian Trails Branch, 8400 Delport Dr. St. Louis, MO 63114
- Jamestown Bluffs Branch, 4153 N. Highway 67 Florissant, MO 63034
- Lewis & Clark Branch, 9909 Lewis-Clark Blvd. St. Louis, MO 63136
- Natural Bridge Branch, 7606 Natural Bridge Rd. St. Louis, MO 63121
- Prairie Commons Branch, 915 Utz Ln. Hazelwood, MO 63042
- Rock Road Branch, 10267 St. Charles Rock Rd. St. Ann, MO 63074
- Weber Road Branch, 4444 Weber Rd. St. Louis, MO 63123
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.