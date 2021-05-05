ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - St. Louis County Library buildings re-opened to the public for the first time in eight months and now are expanding its locations' hours.
Starting May 10, visitors will not be required to make appointments and its hours have expanded to:
Monday-Thursday 9:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m.
Friday-Saturday 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.
Anyone 5 years of age and older will be required to wear a mask while inside the library. Free masks will be available to patrons who do not have one.
For more on the safety guidelines in place, visit here.
Curbside service is also available at all 20 SLCL locations. Click here for curbside hours.
