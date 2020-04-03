ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The library is partnering with the St. Louis Area Diaper Bank for an emergency diaper drive beginning Friday.
Families can pick up a supply of 25 diapers each from certain branches of the St. Louis County Library between 10 a.m and noon.
A child must be present to receive a supply of diapers, and appropriately sized diapers will be provided to children ages 3 and under.
Distribution will happen in the library parking lot. You can also donate diapers at the same time. Supplies and sizes may be limited.
St. Louis County Library Diaper Distribution Sites:
- Florissant Valley Branch, 195 New Florissant Rd., S., Florissant, MO 63031-6796
- Lewis & Clark Branch, 9909 Lewis-Clark Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63136-5322
- Natural Bridge Branch, 7606 Natural Bridge Rd. St. Louis, MO 63121-4905
- Weber Road Branch, 4444 Weber Rd. St. Louis, MO 63123-6744
Period supply kits will also be available from the St. Louis Alliance for Period Supplies on Fridays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.