ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - St. Louis County Library buildings will re-open to the public Tuesday for the first time in eight months.
The buildings have been closed to the public due to COVID-19. Despite the re-opening, visits must be made by appointment and are limited to 45 minutes.
St. Charles County libraries are set to re-open on Monday. St. Louis City libraries re-opened earlier in March.
St. Louis City public libraries will reopen Wednesday after being closed since late November due to COVID-19.
For more on the re-opening of St. Louis County libraries, click here.
