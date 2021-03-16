ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - St. Louis County Library buildings will re-open to the public Tuesday for the first time in eight months.

The buildings have been closed to the public due to COVID-19. Despite the re-opening, visits must be made by appointment and are limited to 45 minutes.

St. Charles County libraries are set to re-open on Monday. St. Louis City libraries re-opened earlier in March.

