ST. LOUIS COUNTY ( KMOV.com) -- Across Saint Louis County, libraries are reopening Friday after closing down due to coronavirus concerns. 

Twenty branches of the county's libraries will open their doors but with restrictions in place. People are allowed 60 minutes for a visit. Masks are required for visitors age 9 and older.

However, there will be free masks available for those who need one.

