ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - St. Louis County Libraries are partnering with Miriam Learning Center to provide free in-person tutoring to special needs students beginning Monday.
The partnership is the result of $100,000 in CARES Act funding. Earlier this year, the library system received $4 million as part of its Digital Equity Initiative. It works to ensure students have equal access to resources like Chromebooks, internet and tutoring.
The free tutoring will be available to special needs students in St. Louis County between October 12 and December 15. To qualify, parents must fill out a form online.
Upon qualification, students receive two free 50-minute tutoring sessions. Those must be made by appointment and are on a first come, first serve basis.
"We're definitely seeing a lack of access to the internet, Chromebooks and anything that is really necessary to do online learning," said Kristen Sorth with St. Louis County Public Libraries. "With tutoring, tutoring is something that is hard to access for some individuals on a regular basis both online and in-person."
Parents can elect whether they want the tutoring sessions to be in-person or virtual.
Beth Rose, Director of Miriam Learning Center, said the majority of parents who have reached out are eager to get their children with an in-person tutor.
"I’ve been talking to a lot of parents over the past couple of days who are registering for the program and their main complaint is their children have not been learning," Rose said. "Also, that they can’t focus in on the screen, they have to learn through other ways besides verbal so it’s so important to have those multi-sensory approaches to learning.”
The tutoring sessions will be held at several library branch locations as well as Miriam Academy.
For additional questions, call 314-961-1500. Proof of income is required to register.
- Miriam Academy, 1138 N. Warson Road, Olivette 63132
- Miriam School, 501 Bacon Avenue, Webster Groves 63119
- The St. Louis County Library branches listed below, Monday through Friday, 10:00am-4:00pm
- Florissant Valley Branch (North County) – 195 S. New Florissant Road, Florissant 63031
- Rock Road Branch (North County) – 10267 St. Charles Rock Road, St. Ann 63074
- Cliff Cave Branch (South County) – 5430 Telegraph Road, St. Louis 63129
- Daniel Boone Branch (West County) – 300 Clarkson Road, Ellisville 63011
- Headquarters (Southwest County) – 1640 S. Lindbergh Blvd, St. Louis 63131
