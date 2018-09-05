ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County Libraries are stepping into the world of virtual reality.
The virtual reality programs will include Google expeditions of oceans, volcanoes, space, and college campuses.
St. Louis County Libraries are inviting all ages to get involved with the several branches offering the program by registering online. All participating branches will be listed online as well.
Participants will be given a headset to begin their journey of exploration in the virtual world after registering.
