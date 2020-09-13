St. Louis County libraries offering free meals for children
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Several branches of the St. Louis County Library will once again provide free meals for children starting Monday. 

The library is partnering with Operation Food Search to make meals available to library branch locations. 

Each package includes two breakfasts and two lunches and will be given out curbside on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to noon.

Anyone 18 or younger qualifies for the free food.

Click here to find a location near you. 

