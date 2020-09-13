St. Louis County libraries offering free meals for children

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Several branches of the St. Louis County Library will once again provide free meals for children starting Monday.
The library is partnering with Operation Food Search to make meals available to library branch locations.
Each package includes two breakfasts and two lunches and will be given out curbside on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to noon.
Anyone 18 or younger qualifies for the free food.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.