ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- After being left abandoned and unused for seven years, North County’s Jamestown Mall could now face demolition.
St. Louis County Port Authority Chair John Maupin announced a plan to potentially demo the 145 acre-site Jamestown Mall, which will begin by issuing a formal request for proposals to abate the property.
“We own it, we are as embarrassed as anybody else about how it looks and what’s going on out there, but there’s very little we can do to stop the lawlessness and the break-ins and the trespassing. We are doing our best to make the site as safe in the interim period as we can,” said Maupin. “But, at the same time, we’re moving forward so there’s a solution that can be utilized by the residents of district four and all of St. Louis County.”
Today, St. Louis County District 4 Councilmember Shalonda Webb, the St. Louis County Port Authority and the St. Louis Economic Development Partnership vowed to work together to come up with a better solution for the property.
This comes one week after Webb shot down plans to give Jamestown Mall new life in the form of an industrial warehouse through a contract with NorthPoint Development.
“We’re a middle-class community, it’s a bare bone community, so we don’t want to industrialize our community, said Webb.
Webb adds that with this new plan to abate and demolish the property, and new partnership with the other county groups, they can help realize alternative ideas proposed by her constituents.
“A multi-use purpose functioning development, so that it could have some minimal real estate. Address some of the food desert issues that we have in our county. Deal with some opportunities to bring the community together with a community building of some sort. Also, even have some housing opportunities there,” said Webb.
The request for proposal (RPF) to abate Jamestown Mall will go out the beginning of July and the Port Authority will give qualified bidders six weeks to submit their proposals. The abatement process is expected to be done around mid-August.
Bids for demolition will be the next step. Maupin declined to provide an estimate of how much It would cost, but he said it will be significant.
“We have some ideas about how expensive it’s going to be and we’re looking for other funding sources, and there’s possibilities, abundant, in the St. Louis area that could help pay for this and could help move this project forward,” he said.
They are also looking at federal funding resources as potential avenues to help with demolition costs, including funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
“St. Louis County Council is having a meeting on Saturday as a matter of fact to get public input on how ARPA funds can be allocated and we are certainly researching that,” said Maupin.
Webb stresses patience among her constituents. She assures them community engagement will continue and action will be taken to improve the property.
“We stand here together wanting to be accountable to the residents of district four in North County,” said Webb. “One year from now, we won’t be standing in the same place, and I will guarantee that by just working and making sure that we’re present and move forward.”
