ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County leaders are issuing guidance ahead of Halloween.
In alignment with CDC guidelines, St. Louis County officials suggest trick-or-treating in small groups, avoiding large crowds in possible and social distancing. They also suggest wearing a mask in crowded outdoor settings and for activities that involve close contact with others who are not fully vaccinated.
Leaders also stress that a costume mask is not a substitute for a protective mask.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.