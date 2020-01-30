ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Thursday morning the St. Louis County Department of Human Services did a real-time count of the number of homeless people in the area.
The census number will help decisions when it comes to funding and maintaining service programs.
“It’s our duty to provide services and programs that improve the quality of life for all residents, even those who without a permanent mailing address,” said County Executive Sam Page. “The Point-In-Time Count is crucial information that ensures our work will effectively reach marginalized and vulnerable populations who may not otherwise have an opportunity to make their voices heard.”
One year ago, 487 people were counted as homeless in St. Louis County, 120 of those people were children under 18 years old.
News 4 looked at previous numbers and noticed an increase and decrease from the last 10 years.
Below are the numbers over the last 10 years:
- 2018: 450
- 2017: 462
- 2016: 465
- 2015: 438
- 2014: 402
- 2013: 388
- 2012: 543
- 2011: 657
- 2010: 659
Knowing the exact homeless count helps the county advocate for resources and services. For 2020 the county plans to spend $516,000 on homelessness.
