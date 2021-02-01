ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - St. Louis County says it is trying to put its best foot forward when it comes to transparency within government.
Anyone can now access public information through a new website, launched Monday. Everything from details on meetings, hearing and other information can be found through the portal.
The push for more transparency spiked after former St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger was charged with bribery. He is currently serving a prison sentence for his role in pay-to-play scheme.
The Missouri's Auditor's Office found a lack of oversight contributed to the abuse of power.
