St. Louis County is not ready to drop its mask mandate.
County Executive Dr. Sam Page says things are moving in the right direction.
"Stay with us we're almost there," Page said. "We just need to keep an eye on this virus to make sure these promising numbers hold."
70% percent of all St. Louis residents have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. Just under 62% are fully vaccinated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.