ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis County Justice Center held its first inmate chess tournament Tuesday. 106 players signed up for the tournament, overseen by Justus Williams. Williams was the youngest African-American chess master in history at the age of 12.
"We're trying to bring more faces into chess. So we gotta get into the underrepresented communities," Williams said. "I mean, I haven't really heard of any chess-related activities within the jail really. As soon as I did I was like, 'alright we gotta do this here.'"
News 4's Steve Harris has the story on the battle of the board.
