CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – After the death of four inmates from the St. Louis County Jail earlier this year, the county says it is looking to bolster its medical staff.
Three inmates have died at the jail in 2019. Another died shortly after being transferred to a state prison. The jail houses anywhere from 900-1,200 detainees on any given day.
“This year compared to the last three years, we’ve seen a very significant increase in the acuity. In other words, how sick they are when they enter the facility,” said Dr. Emily Doucette with the St. Louis County Health Department.
Doucette said the opioid epidemic is a major factor. St. Louis County wants to create two new administrative positions and is looking to add about 20 more full-time nurses to bring its staffing up to 60 nurses.
“It takes someone who is willing to and wants to take care of patients with a lot of complex needs. It can be a tough environment,” said Doucette.
Tashonda Troupe, whose 20-year-old son Lamar Catchings died from undiagnosed leukemia at the jail, says better medical treatment is needed at such facilities all around the country.
“It’s like they don’t see them when they go into the prison system and I want them to see them because they’re still human,” said Troupe.
Troupe says the move to upgrade medical care shows that care was previously inadequate.
“Everything that they’re doing right now, they’re admitting their guilt without admitting their guilt,” Troupe said.
The cost for the changes would be about $2 million. If the plan is approved, it would go into effect with the rest of the budget in January.
