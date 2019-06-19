CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A planned overhaul at the St. Louis County Jail is needed, County Executive Sam Page says.
"We certainly could be doing better than we are, and we know that," said Page.
READ: 3 St. Louis County jail staffers suspended after inmate dies
The need for improvement comes after four inmate deaths were reported this year.
News 4 first reported that families for three of the deceased inmates feel their relatives died in the jail because medical needs were ignored.
"We actually need more nurses," Page said.
Tashonda Troupe is the mother of Lamar Catchings. He was the third inmate to die this year.
"They can't help themselves," Troupe said.
She believes the county needs to address what she says is a negative culture among jail staffers.
"It makes me angry, but it also shows that the abuse is real," she said.
Through a records request, News 4 obtained an email sent to St. Louis County Councilman Tim Fitch from a former jail employee who wishes to remain anonymous.
The former employee alleges that as a form of punishment for a detention officer who “senselessly” beat an inmate, former jail administrator Julia Childery reassigned that officer to the infirmary as punishment.
"That person should have been terminated immediately," said attorney Mark Pedroli, who represents Troupe.
Sources tell News 4 the guard in question was working in the infirmary at the time of John Shy’s death. Shay was the second inmate to die in 2019.
"Of course, there's a leadership problem. If you can't terminate a violent guard then what are leaders supposed to do?" Pedroli said.
Page says in the last seven weeks, they’ve made aggressive changes including:
- Three jail staffers have been disciplined for violating policy.
- There’s been changes to communication protocols between nurses and corrections officers.
- Medical staff training has been improved.
- Increased talking between emergency room doctors and jail doctors.
- The county is also looking for a full-time doctor to lead the infirmary.
"We're moving quickly and decisively," said Page.
