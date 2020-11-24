ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County has issued a public health advisory before the holiday season kicks off with Thanksgiving this week.
Leaders in St. Louis County are asking county residents to especially be intentional about how they celebrate Thanksgiving this year.
RELATED: Survey: 1 out of 100 St. Louis County adults had a COVID-19 infection earlier this fall
Officials offered the following advice to residents:
• Please, do not share a meal with anyone outside your immediate household. Even though you trust your distant family members and close friends, they still may spread COVID-19 – or they might become infected by it.
• Avoid any travel that isn’t absolutely necessary this holiday season. Traveling itself poses risks, especially if you travel with anyone outside your close family. And holiday gatherings often include individuals who are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19, including older people.
• If you see anyone outside your immediate family this week, make sure they are already in your circle of friends – your pandemic bubble. That is, a group of no more than 10 that you already spend time with. Relatives who live in other places are, by definition, not in your bubble.
• If you experience any typical COVID-19 symptoms – cough, fever, headache, exhaustion or diarrhea – isolate yourself and arrange to get a test. St. Louis County residents can get a free COVID-19 test. Visit stlcorona.com for testing information.
• If you travel outside St. Louis County, please avoid indoor dining, including at restaurants and bars.
• Please support St. Louis County restaurants by ordering food for curbside pickup, drive-thru or delivery.
• If you do travel or attend a gathering this week, or if you have been exposed to someone who tests positive, self-quarantine for 14 days. This is necessary because COVID-19 can take up to two weeks to become infectious or produce symptoms.
• Finally, remember: Hands, face and space. Wash your hands, cover your face and keep your space from other people.
