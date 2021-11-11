ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis County Police Department issued an endangered person advisory Thursday afternoon for a missing 19-year-old woman.
Kaia Danielle Meier is a black female around 5 feet 4 inches tall, 200 pounds and has black and burgundy hair. The endangered person advisory for Meier went out after 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
A statement from Missouri State Highway Patrol said Meier left the area of Huiskamp Avenue on foot. The statement said Meier has a diminished mental capacity. No other information regarding the situation's circumstances were released.
Anyone who sees Meier or has information on the incident is asked to call 911 or the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.
