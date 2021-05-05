ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - St. Louis County launched a program Wednesday asking houses of worship and businesses to consider becoming vaccination sites.

As interest dwindles, health departments scale back mass vaccination events Local health departments will begin to pivot away from mass vaccination events in the coming weeks as demand for the coronavirus vaccine continues to drop nationwide.

County Executive Dr. Sam Page said the county is looking for places of worship, businesses, labor unions, community groups and other organizations to partner with to get shots in more arms. “Consider this your invitation to partner with us on a vaccination event. We’re looking for any group that can provide adequate space and can recruit individuals to get vaccinated. You do that, and we’ll bring the vaccine and the vaccinator,” he said.

Click here for more information or to register to take part in the vaccination partnership. The announcement comes days after many St Louis-area health departments announced their mass-vaccination events would be winding down.