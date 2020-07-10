ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – St. Louis County is instituting a new color-coded system to help convey the progress being made, or any problem areas arising with the coronavirus pandemic.
County Executive Sam Page introduced the system during his Friday morning press briefing.
The colors used in the system are red, yellow and green. Red will indicate a problem area, such as a rise in cases or hospitalizations, and green will indicate a movement in a positive direction.
During his briefing, Page said diagnosed cases increased by 95 percent between June 21 and July 4. He also stated that the biggest increase is among people between the ages of 20 and 29. According to Page, many of the younger people who test positive show no symptoms of COVID-19.
