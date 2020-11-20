ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A lawsuit filed by nearly 40 restaurants was struck down by a St. Louis County judge Friday.
The suit, which claimed St. Louis County Executive Sam Page was overreaching by banning indoor dining, was filed with the Missouri Restaurant Association (which represents more than 1,000 establishments statewide) as one of the plaintiffs.
The language of the suit condemned what the plaintiffs viewed as unilateral action on the part of Page's office.
"Defendants view COVID-19 as conferring an unfettered power upon them to regulate private conduct in whatever manner they deem necessary without any procedural, substantive or temporal constraints on their authority," the suit said.
The restrictions, which went into effect Tuesday, limit restaurants in St. Louis County to take-out and curbside service, as well as outdoor dining.
Despite claims in the suit that Page's restrictions were, "ever-changing, indefinite, arbitrary and capricious," the St. Louis County judge struck down the request for a temporary restraining order to block the ban on indoor dining.
