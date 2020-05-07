ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Anyone looking for a job can participate in a virtual job fair being sponsored by St. Louis County.
The virtual job fair begins at 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
You need to go to the Facebook page St. Louis County has set up. It lists several companies currently looking to hire.
This virtual job fair is really needed in the St. Louis County area. The latest jobless numbers show St. Louis County has the most initial unemployment claims in Missouri with more than 75,000 during the pandemic.
