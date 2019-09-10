ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – The St. Louis County Health Department is stepping in to help the several hundred students in St. Louis County who aren’t up to date on their vaccinations, which means they cannot go to school.
According to the Spring Schmidt, the acting director of the health department, between 500 and 700 students in St. Louis County do not have the proper vaccines. The number, which could seem high, is quite common and not out of the ordinary, she said.
Schmidt told News 4 there are 23 school districts in the county and every year hundreds of students aren’t properly vaccinated. She said some parents just forget.
Over the summer, the county holds extra vaccination clinics but sometimes they don’t fit into working parents scheduled.
“Access is always hard, I think you have to make sure someone has primary care,” said Schmidt. “You may not know that some of these resources are available. At the health department there is not out of pocket cost, but people may think that there is.”
From 5:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, parents can bring their insurance card and child to the Berkeley campus at 6121 North Hanley Road to get them the proper vaccinations.
