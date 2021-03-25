ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – The St. Louis County Health Department will host a virtual town hall Thursday night regarding the COVID-19 vaccine.
The 5 p.m. event will focus on answering questions regarding the vaccine and registration. County Executive Dr. Sam Page will join COVID-19 Vaccine Community Outreach Coordinator Rochelle Walton Gray and other public health leaders at the virtual town hall.
Click here for more details and the join the virtual town hall.
