ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - St. Louis County health officials have released tips on what to do if you have COVID-19 symptoms and are waiting on test results.
The symptoms to watch out for are:
- Fever. Take your temperature twice a day.
- Coughing
- Shortness of breath.
- Other early symptoms to watch for are chills, body aches, sore throat, headache, diarrhea, nausea/vomiting, and runny nose.
- It is important to call a doctor or medical provider if these get worse
Health officials say it is important to stay at home and not allow someone who does not live with you in, unless it is a medical professional, police officer or another first responder.
You can go outside but stay in your yard and on your property. If you live in a building with multiple people try to avoid common areas (stairwells, elevators, hallways) as much as possible. Stay at least six feet away from others, health officials say.
Other important tips include:
- Separate your living quarters and bathroom facilities from others
- Do not come within six feet of another person.
- Have food and other necessities delivered to your living quarters.
- Avoid sharing household items, like dishes, drinking glasses, cups, eating utensils, towels, bedding, or other items, with people in your home. After using such items, wash them thoroughly with soap and water.
- Make sure to clean shared surfaces such as counters, tabletops, doorknobs, bathroom fixtures, toilets, phones, keyboards, tablets, and bedside tables at least once a day. Immediately clean any surfaces that have blood or other body fluids on them.
- Use a diluted bleach solution or a household disinfectant with a label that says, “EPA approved.” To make a bleach solution at home, add 1 tablespoon of bleach to 4 cups of water. For a larger supply, add ¼ cup of bleach to 1 gallon (16 cups) of water. Use a freshly made bleach solution each day.
- Cover your coughs and sneezes and thoroughly wash your hands for 20 seconds. If soap and water aren't available, use hand sanitizer with alcohol.
- If you have symptoms, call the hospital or medical facility where you will go ahead of time so they can get ready and not allow COVID-19 to spread to their workers and others.
If you test positive, it is important to follow instructions from the Health Department. Stay in isolation until a test result is known.
County officials say the failure to follow these steps could not only infect others but could also result in legal action.
