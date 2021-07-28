ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County's acting health director admitted to giving someone the middle finger after Tuesday's council meeting about the county's reinstated mask mandate, saying he 'cannot say I am sorry,' adding he was physically and verbally assaulted during and after his presentation.
Dr. Faisal Khan appeared to the meeting to present data and answer questions about the mask mandate. On Wednesday, he sent a letter to County Councilwoman Rita Heard Days saying he faced discriminations. Read the full letter here or at the bottom of the story.
“I have never been subjected to the racist, xenophobic and threatening behavior that greeted me in the County Council meeting last night,” Khan wrote.
Councilman Tim Fitch made it a point to emphasize "for the assembled crowd that I was not from this country," Khan wrote. Khan had been a citizen of the U.S. since 2012 and has worked in public health for 25 years.
After Fitch's comment - and a social media post Khan saw later that night by Mark McCloskey about mask mandates being "un-American" - Khan said he heard people mocking his accent while he was presenting. He said people in crowd were doing their impersonation of The Simpson's character, Apu.
"While I was presenting my analysis of COVID-19 to the Council, two politicians (Mr. McCloskey and Paul Berry) seated right behind me consistently berated me and tried to distract me from my presentation," Khan wrote in the letter. "When I asked you to intervene to prevent Mr. McCloskey and Mr. Berry from interfering with my presentation, you lectured me – not them.
"Such demeaning treatment was surprising to me, as I had heard that you were sensitive to issues of race and treating people equitably," Khan continued, addressing Councilwoman Days.
Khan said he was confronted by several people in the aisle when he tried to leave the chambers after his presentation. He said he was shoulder-bumped and pushed and was eventually surrounded by the crowd when he got closer to the exit, "where members of the crowd yelled at me, calling me a "fat brown c***," and a "brown bastard. After being physically assaulted, called racist slurs, and surrounded by an angry mob, I expressed my displease by using my middle finger toward an individual who had physically threatened me and called me racist slurs."
Khan ended the letter saying he's still willing to brief the council on public health matters and asked Councilwoman Days to investigate and take action to prevent similar events from happening again.
