NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The St. Louis County Health Department is expanding its hours so more people can get a COVID-19 booster shot.
"We have a combination of full time staff, part time staff and then contracted workers, so between all three we're covered," said Christopher Ave with the St. Louis County Health Department. "The infrastructure we've built up over the last [almost] year now is really impressive, and we're able to handle demand. We're able to handle keeping the vaccine itself in cold storage until appropriate. We try not to waste any vaccines."
The department says demand for the booster has been high since the FDA and CDC approved it for all adults on Friday. Officials say they are ready to meet the demand, and have extended hours at three county health locations to 7 p.m. most days this week, except on Thanksgiving, for everyone looking to get boosted ahead of the holidays.
“It’s a great opportunity, if you have kids home from college or family visiting, we don’t really care where you live. We want you to get vaccinated. So come in get vaccinated, get your booster shot. One reminder, if you’re coming in for your booster shot: bring your vaccination card," said Ave.
Some St. Louis area residents tell News 4 they have been turned away from their local Walgreens or CVS store because of lack of vaccine availability or because they did not set up an appointment, even though appointments are optional. Walgreens did not have anyone available to comment Tuesday and CVS said it wanted more details on each individual situation before it could comment.
Pharmacies such as St. Louis Hills Pharmacy say when it comes to administering Moderna vaccine, which administers up to 20 doses, they rely on residents making appointments to make sure they won't waste a vial. Despite some frustration, pharmacists say having so much demand for the booster is a good sign.
St. Louis Hills Pharmacy also says they are maxing out at 30 to 38 appointments a day, and more than 95 percent of those vaccinations are people coming in for their booster.
Ladue Pharmacy started administering booster shots to all U.S. Adults over the weekend as well- but they ran out of all their vaccine supply by Monday after doing 80 appointments yesterday.
Moving forward, the pharmacy intends to double its shipment so they can assure that any customer seeking a booster can walk in knowing there’s availability.
"We have doubled our orders, we'll be making regular weekly orders, so we don't anticipate any supply problem, unless something happens to the state's supply. But we think we'll be ready for it after the holiday is over,” said Rick Williams, co-Owner Ladue Pharmacy.
Booster shots at any of the St. Louis County Health clinics are available by appointment or by walk up. Locations and times can be found here.
