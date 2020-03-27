ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- There are growing concerns that people are not taking seriously the stay at home and social distancing orders.
News 4 talked to St. Louis County Police to see what they’re doing while people should be staying at home.
Both St. Louis City and County issued their "stay at home" orders on Monday.
Sergeant Ben Granda with St. Louis County Police Department said a lot of people are doing a good job staying at home and obeying social distancing guidelines, but others are ignoring what could be lifesaving information.
“I think they're either being selfish, foolish or both. Because what they’re doing is putting themselves and their loved ones at greater risk," he said. "The executive order was not entered into lightly. There was a lot of very difficult decisions leading up to that. We need to recognize and appreciate that."
Police are not arresting people for being out in public, but the St. Louis County's coronavirus website there is a form to report any violations of the order. The violations will be sent to prosecutors, who will decide on how to proceed.
Sgt. Granda said on nice days people are out at the parks- and they should be- but they should adhere to the guidelines.
“You have to give one another space. We have to use common sense and good decision making to lead us through the challenges we're facing in the future," he said.
