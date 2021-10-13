ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County has the highest percentage of population at-risk for PTSD compared to all larger counties nationwide.
Researchers from the Mental Health America online screening say the data reflects the impact of community violence, systemic discrimination, and racial trauma on the mental health of individuals during 2020 and early 2021.
Nationwide, 93% of people screened scored at risk for Post Traumatic Stress Disorder - a significant increase from 2019's 84% total.
Among large counties, St. Louis County had the highest percentage of the population scoring at-risk for PTSD at 0.029%.
“The need for increased mental health support, particularly for these populations, is skyrocketing,” President and CEO of Mental Health America Schroeder Stribling said. “Communities need to grab hold of this data and use it to lobby for more resources in their areas.”
Among all the states, West Virginia has the highest percentage of people scoring at-risk for PTSD at 96%. Arkansas follows at 95% and then Nevada at 94%
