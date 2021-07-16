ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- More than 600 people die every year from heat-related causes, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
Many of those deaths are preventable, and on Friday, the Salvation Army received 150 brand new box fans to help people in need in the heat.
Westlake Ace Hardware hosted a fan drive, collecting more than $2,000 to purchase the fans. For the drive, Westlake asked customers to donate by rounding up their purchases at the register.
Nationwide, they were able to raise $110,000.
