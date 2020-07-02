ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Friday, it will be mandatory to wear masks in public spaces in St. Louis County and St. Louis City.
That's prompted members of the public to seek out masks, which are in short supply.
Thousands lined up Thursday for a mask giveaway at the St. Louis County Health Department building in Berkeley.
It was part of a two-day handout of masks ahead of the holiday weekend.
The goal was to distribute 100,000 thousand masks, which they reached around 3 p.m.
It's part of a bigger effort by the St. Louis County Health Department in which they've given out more than 1 million masks to people who need them in the last month.
The masks are being purchased using $6 million of the county's CARES Act money.
"We are happy to connect people to supply, this is why the department made this purchase, to get masks into the hands of people who need them," said Public Health Coordinator Sarah Crosley. "So I'm grateful for everyone showing up today. I'm grateful for the staff that are pitching in right now and I'm hoping everyone stays hydrated and stays masked up."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.