ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Gyms across St. Louis County are making adjustments ahead of the new COVID-19 restrictions set to take place on Tuesday, November 17 at 12:01 a.m.
The restrictions limit gym capacity to 25%. The capacity is currently at 50%. The restrictions also require anyone working out inside to wear a mask.
“I fully expect that the number of people that would come inside for classes to drop because they are not gonna want to wear masks," said Joe Goldberg, owner of TruFushion St. Louis in Clayton.
[READ: New COVID-19 restrictions coming to St. Louis County]
Goldberg rented a nearby parking garage over the summer when his gym reopened after the shutdown so people could workout outside. As temperatures have dropped, Goldberg brought in heaters.
TruFushion just began offering classes inside again as an option. Goldberg brought in dozens of tall sheets of plexiglass to keep everyone safe while working out. Despite his plans to continue offering classes in the heated parking garage, he worries how the new mask requirement will impact membership as it continues getting colder.
“That might raise the cold tolerance for some people, that their cold tolerance went down and they wanted to come inside, but now if you have to put a mask on inside and you don’t have to put one on outside, we hope people make that decision and not stay in their basements," said Goldberg.
The other challenge, gym owners said, is reducing capacity to 25%. Goldberg said before the pandemic started, he was able to safely put 72 people in one workout class. Under these new restrictions, he has to cap the class size to 18, which includes the instructor.
“I believe there are costs that are not always considered whether it’s mental health costs, you know what is the cost of making people wear masks and deterring them from exercising vigorously, which creates more serotonin and dopamine in your brain that makes you feel better and now I have to do that with a mask," said Goldberg.
[READ: St. Louis County's top prosecutor says his office will 'not tolerate' health order violators]
St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said Friday he would pursue credible claims of anyone not following guidelines. Goldberg said he'll follow whatever rules are put in place and just hopes they are effective.
Other gyms we spoke with said they are worried about having to add more classes, which means paying more instructors, to keep class sizes smaller due to new capacity restrictions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.