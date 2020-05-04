ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St Louis City and St. Louis County leaders have made it very clear: non-essential businesses must still be shut down.
But some businesses are openly violating that order and they say they have good reason.
“We are doing what we have to do to survive, to be honest,” said Joe Corbitt.
There’s no lack of determination at House of Pain in Chesterfield. But the gym, which opened Monday in defiance of the county’s stay-at-home order, might now be causing pain for local leaders.
“We did seek legal advice and I can just tell you we are prepared for what comes at us," Corbitt said.
Corbitt owns this location and another in Maryland Heights.
He says, they tried at first to prove they were essential.
“It is medically necessary we believe,” he said.
But they shut down mid-March.
“It’s been really hard to be honest,” Corbitt said.
So, they decided open up once again.
“We are opening because we are trying to put food on the table, it seems to me that the people making the decisions are out of touch with reality, but they're all getting paychecks,” Corbitt said.
Corbitt says they’re taking precautions, taping off distances on the floor and encouraging constant cleaning.
“We are as clean, if not cleaner than the grocery stores so I feel great about what we have been able to provide our members," he said.
Masks are mandatory for employees, but despite saying on their Facebook page they were asking people to wear them, only one person working out was wearing one while News 4 was there.
“We cannot physically mandate that people wear masks,” Corbitt said.
John Surgant, who works and is also training here, says he’s glad the gym is re-open.
“I personally feel safe. Also, I think people working out here are pretty good with their immune systems too. So I think we will be all right,” he said.
There is no evidence that people who work out are protected from the coronavirus.
The St. Louis County Executive has repeated over and over, they believe they have legal authority to enforce the stay-at-home order.
