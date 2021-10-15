TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The St. Louis County Greekfest is returning this weekend and it is going curbside.
Hungry festival-goers can pick up delicious Greek comfort food from Assumption Greek Orthodox Church in West County. The festival runs through Sunday.
"In a regular festival, we could have between 15,000 - 20,000 people come by, and on curbside festival in May, we had over 5,000 orders," said Greg Simos with St. Louis County Greekfest.
Orders must be filled out ahead of time online at stlgreekfest.com.
