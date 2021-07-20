Aubrey Logan

Aubrey Logan was last seen in the Mehlville area on July 18

 St. Louis County Police Department

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Authorities have located a missing juvenile, who was without access to her medication.

Aubrey Logan was found safe after being reported last seen in the Mehlville area on July 18. Her family said she has a mental health diagnosis and does not currently have access to her medication.

