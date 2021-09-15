ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – St. Louis County has received a $4.7 million grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to bolster their COVID-19 response.
Wednesday morning, County Executive Dr. Sam Page announced the grant would be split between the county’s health department and five partners. The St. Louis County Health Department will receive $2.5 million, which will allow the agency to hire up to 10 additional workers and provide comprehensible training.
“The goal is to deepen community engagement, advocate for structural change, enhance and sustain partnerships & bolster the power and impact of community health workers. All of this to build a more resilience community,” he said
The remaining money will go to the St. Louis Community Health Worker Collation, University of Missouri St. Louis Innovation and Action Center, Integrated Health Network, Beyond Housing and the City of St. Louis Department of Public Health.
“We are pleased and honored to be working with these partners to improve the health of our overall community,” Page said.
According to Page, if the CDC continues to fund the program, the county could receive as much as $9.4 million in future years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.