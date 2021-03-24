ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Missouri National Guard is preparing for one of the largest vaccine events in St. Louis County yet. The event, at Queeny Park in Ballwin will run from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
St. Louis County Health Director, Dr. Faisal Khan, said about 2,200 people will get the one-shot dose of Johnson & Johnson each day. People who are eligible and pre-registered with the St. Louis County Health Department will be notified in the next few days if they were selected to attend the event.
“It will take some time obviously as you can imagine to set up the vaccine site for crowd control, traffic control, registration, data entry,” said Dr. Khan.
The health department is aiming to have each person in and out of the vaccine site in about 35 minutes. Major Matt Clayton with the Missouri National Guard said the goal is to have a flow of about 200 cars in the parking lot throughout the day.
Drivers will enter on Weidman Road and make a left into the first parking lot. They’ll line up in one of three rows and will be filtered into a lot west of the ice rink. People will walk into the ice rink to get their vaccine and wait about 15 minutes during the observation period. Then, they’ll exit on the west side of the building and drive back out onto Weidman Road.
Major Clayton said the guard will work to ensure traffic is moving efficiently, however he suggest people not attending the event, avoid the area, if possible.
“We’re always in a constant learning mode and we usually figure out little tweaks throughout the day as required, keep updating our plan,” Clayton said.
The National Guard said there will be signs and soldiers pointing people in the right direction. They ask that people with appointments to not show up too early, only a few minutes before their appointment to avoid traffic congestion.
