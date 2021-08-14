ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County made a strong effort to offer COVID-19 vaccines to kids before school started and offered incentives to those who showed up.
A clinic opened Saturday for kids 12 and older at the county's health department at 6121 N. Hanley Road in Berkeley. Students were given free backpacks and two free St. Louis Cardinals tickets.
