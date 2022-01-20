St. Louis County free drive-thru COVID testing sites remain open while others close for cold temps

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- All four drive-thru testing sites remained open Thursday in St. Louis County while others in Missouri closed due to frigid temperatures.
The State of Missouri closed all of its free public drive-thru COVID-19 sites Thursday due to low temperatures. This included sites in St. Louis City.
St. Louis County kept its four sites open. Officials with St. Louis County Public Health told News 4 the county can do about 4,000 tests in a week.
“There’s a lot of demand for it,” said Chris Ave with St. Louis County Public Health. “We’ve been able to avoid waiting in the car for half an hour or hour.”
People must have an appointment before getting tested. Ave said the temperatures doesn’t affect healthcare administering the tests. At the North County Rec Complex, the saliva test is given. Officials said the saliva could freeze in the cold temperatures, but the health workers, who dressed in layers, quickly take the tests inside.
“I spent the weekend with some friends and one of them tested positive on Monday so just to be safe I thought I’d get one of these tests,” St. Louis County resident Sarah Bliss told News 4 at the North County Rec Complex testing site. “I’m so appreciative that people are willing to stand out in the cold. I mean—I know that’s a pain, but I’m glad to know that the service is here because it’s hard to find testing anywhere else.”
“The place I was gonna go they closed it,” said Leslie Wilbur at the North County Rec Complex.
Click here for St. Louis County testing sites.
