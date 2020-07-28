ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County Executive Sam Page is taking action on getting COVID-19 test results back more quickly from testing sites in the county.
Page held a press conference Tuesday where he pointed out three areas of focus to help navigate the coronavirus pandemic.
According to Page, they hired three new employees for the St. Louis County Public Health sites to help get test results faster. The goal is to find out results in 24 to 48 hours.
Page also announced the county is expected within a week to receive thirty thousand saliva tests. Those tests he says should help increase pop-up testing in Bellefontaine and Jennings, which are considered high risk areas for the virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.