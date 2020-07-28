4Warn Forecast: Humidity Returns & Storms Wednesday

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County Executive Sam Page is taking action on getting COVID-19 test results back more quickly from testing sites in the county.

Page held a press conference Tuesday where he pointed out three areas of focus to help navigate the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Page, they hired three new employees for the St. Louis County Public Health sites to help get test results faster. The goal is to find out results in 24 to 48 hours.

Page also announced the county is expected within a week to receive thirty thousand saliva tests. Those tests he says should help increase pop-up testing in Bellefontaine and Jennings, which are considered high risk areas for the virus.

He also said the county attorney is taking action over a national COVID-19 testing provider after receiving 17,7000 test results over a 3-day period. This data raised concerns about duplication, Page said. They have put in new processes to screen for accuracy for reports the county receives from private providers. 

"I had one family tell me this morning that they waited 17 days for their tests results. They had to stay at home, they couldn't go to work, their life was dramatically interrupted waiting for a test result. And we have to do better," Page said.

